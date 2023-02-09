ROBERT J. DAMRON, JR., 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell, Ohio. The family is truly thankful for the caring staff of Abbyshire Place, Promedica Hospice, and Vicky Woyan with Area Agency on Aging, as well as the Huntington VA.
Robert served in the United States Army and was an honorably discharged Vietnam Veteran. He worked in the Southern Ohio Coal Mines for 32 years, from where he retired. Robert was a member of UMWA and American Legion. He enjoyed golfing and cheering on the West Virginia Mountaineers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Strickland-Palmer; father, Robert Damron, Sr.; and son-in-law, Corey Hatfield.
Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vickie Damron; his daughter, Jennifer Atkinson and her fiancé, Joe Hatfield; grandsons, Jacob Hatfield, Joshua Hatfield, and Sawyer Atkinson; stepmother, Eve (Tom) Martin; brother, Richard (Sherry) Damron; and sisters, Karen (Craig) Reichenbach and Susan Beth (Shane) Collins. He is also survived by his cat, Katie and dog, Harley which he loved very much.
Cremation services are being handled by Willis Funeral Home of Gallipolis, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Robert's honor to the Veterans Hall at Abbyshire Place- An Optalis Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bidwell, Ohio 45614.