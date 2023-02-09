Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT J. DAMRON, JR., 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell, Ohio. The family is truly thankful for the caring staff of Abbyshire Place, Promedica Hospice, and Vicky Woyan with Area Agency on Aging, as well as the Huntington VA.

Robert served in the United States Army and was an honorably discharged Vietnam Veteran. He worked in the Southern Ohio Coal Mines for 32 years, from where he retired. Robert was a member of UMWA and American Legion. He enjoyed golfing and cheering on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

