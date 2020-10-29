Robert J. Smith

BOB SMITH, of Naples, Fl, 83, a proud Mountaineer, passed away peacefully at Avow Hospice after a brave battle with heart disease and pneumonia on October 24, 2020. His wife of 57 years, Jean and sons, Steven and Scott were at his bedside.
Bob was a Charleston, WV native and a graduate of Stonewall Jackson HS where he was an all-American basketball player. He was recruited to WVU and went on the have an illustrious career. Bobby Joe was co-captain of the 1959 national champion runner-up team.
WVU teammates, over the years, included "Hot Rod" Hundley, Jerry West, Willie Akers, Rod Thorn, Ronnie Retton and was coached by the legendary, Fred Schaus. Bob was the 18th player drafted in the NBA in 1959 and played several years for the Lakers, both in Minneapolis and Los Angeles and for the Pittsburg Rens in the ABL. Bob was inducted in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in the class of 2009 and considered this his greatest honor.
After 13 years as a high school teacher and basketball coach at W. T. Woodson and George C. Marshall high school in Fairfax, Va., Bob returned to WVU, to become assistant head coach under Gale Catlett, where he remained until he retired from coaching in 1985.
Bob and his family moved to Naples, Fl in 1985 and began his long and successful career in real estate as a Broker and Sales Associate.
He is survived by his wife Jean (Beals), sons Steven (Gina Marie), Scott (Anna, Naomi) and three grandchildren, Amelia, Paris, and Avery who brought unending joy to his life, his brother Jim (Judy) and sister Della Horton. His parents, James and Geraldine and sisters Twila Mynhier and Anita Myers, preceded him in death.
He will be remembered as a truly loving, generous, compassionate man with an engaging personality. His quick wit and delightful sense of humor brought laughter and joy to everyone in his presence.
In lieu of flowers, or donations, Jeannie asks that you toast him with a great glass of red wine tonight! Condolences can be shared at www.legacy.com