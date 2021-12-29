Robert J. Young

ROBERT YOUNG, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday December 18, 2021 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on October 24, 1949 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Daniel Blackburn Young and Betty Jane Kilgore Young.
Bob proudly served our country in the United States Air Force as well as the West Virginia Air National Guard. Following his honorable discharge, Bob was able to enjoy the finer things in life. He was a hardworking man who took pride in caring for his family. He was the proud owner and operator of his own weight loss company for many years.
Upon Bob's well deserved retirement, he was able to enjoy the finer things in life. Above all else, Bob loved his family with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his adoring wife. Regina Starcher Young of Surfside Beach; brother, Danny Ray Young of Surfside Beach; sister, Beverly Sue Mullins and her husband, David of Charleston, WV; beloved pets, Little bit, Diamond and Fancy; as well as a large loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held privately. At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations in Bob's name may be made to All 4 Paws, 708 Petigru Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 or at https://all4pawssc.org/.
To view these details online, www.burroughsfh.comBurroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet, (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.