ROBERT JACKSON PRIDEMORE 78, passed away June 20, 2021 at his home in Homosassa, FL. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Pridemore Cemetery at Rocky Hill at Chapmanville, WV. Friends may call from 12 until 1 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Pridemore Cemetery at Rocky Hill at Chapmanville, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

