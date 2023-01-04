ROBERT JAMES BENSON, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away on December 22, 2022. Robert was born on October 19, 1949 to Arthur and Francis Benson and attended Saint Albans High School before enlisting in the United States Army. He was a true war hero serving our country honorably walking point as a sergeant in 199th Light Infantry Brigade Redcatcher during The Vietnam War.
After the war, Robert returned home and married Deborah Fields on November 9, 1978. He previously worked at the Kanawha County Board of Education and retired after working decades there as an information specialist. He and his wife attended Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's activities and sporting events.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Benson, and sister Joan Gough.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Benson, brother Arthur Benson his stepdaughter Marcie (Dale) Whitehair, son Rob (Angie) Benson, and grandsons, Adam, Grant, Evan Whitehair and Blake and Bryce Benson.
His family has organized a funeral service to honor Robert's life and military service, which will be held at Hafer's Funeral Home on January 5, 2023 at noon, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Followed by a military burial at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, January 5, at the funeral home.