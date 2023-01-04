Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT JAMES BENSON, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away on December 22, 2022. Robert was born on October 19, 1949 to Arthur and Francis Benson and attended Saint Albans High School before enlisting in the United States Army. He was a true war hero serving our country honorably walking point as a sergeant in 199th Light Infantry Brigade Redcatcher during The Vietnam War.

After the war, Robert returned home and married Deborah Fields on November 9, 1978. He previously worked at the Kanawha County Board of Education and retired after working decades there as an information specialist. He and his wife attended Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's activities and sporting events.

Tags

Recommended for you