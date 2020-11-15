ROBERT JAMES HILL, 84, of Ramage Hill Road, Jeffrey, WV passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 24, 1936 and was a son of the late Wallace Alvin and Mattie Varney Hill.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Craddock Hill; brothers and sisters, Jean Woods, Alvin Hill Jr., Mike Hill, Joyce Harmon, David Hill and Julie Vokits.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Keller (Terry) of Grayson, KY; son, Steven A. Hill of Ramage; grandchildren, Tera Adkins (Randy) and Cameron Keller (Shawna); great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ava, and Jake Adkins; and sister, Linda Marcum (Roger).
He was a retired veteran of the United States Airforce.
Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Indian Grave Road, Danville with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, West Virginia.
Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
