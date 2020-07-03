ROBERT JAMES ROGERS, 63, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was born on October 31, 1956, in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late James Lee and Pauline Daniluk Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Helen Daily.
He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed bowling in his younger years and was an avid Ohio State fan.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ball Rogers; one son, Adam Rogers; two sisters, Shelby Tallman and Terri Barnhart (James); one brother, Donald Rogers (Kimberly); and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
