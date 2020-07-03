Robert James Rogers

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ROBERT JAMES ROGERS, 63, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was born on October 31, 1956, in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late James Lee and Pauline Daniluk Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Helen Daily.

He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed bowling in his younger years and was an avid Ohio State fan.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ball Rogers; one son, Adam Rogers; two sisters, Shelby Tallman and Terri Barnhart (James); one brother, Donald Rogers (Kimberly); and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 3, 2020

Austin, Daniel - 12:30 p.m., Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.

Browning, James - 1:30 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Cogar, Lela - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Cook, Thermal - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Estep, Jerry - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Grose, Violet - 2 p.m., Phillips Cemetery, Ovapa.

Hager, Vaughn - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Ratliff, Karen - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Rose, Mary - 3 p.m., Mollohan Cemetery, Birch River.

Smith, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.