ROBERT JARREL "JERRY" GAMMON, 77 of Dunbar passed away July 17 at Teays Valley Center.
He was born January 7, 1943 to the late Allard and Anna Gammon and was a 1961 graduate of Dunbar High School.
Jerry was the former manager of Sloan's Department Store and owner of Gammon's Furniture and Appliances. He also worked at several car dealerships in the area, most recently at WV Auto Sales.
He was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church and Dunbar Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Judith Gammon; daughter Kathy Bush; four brothers and one sister.
Jerry is survived by his daughter Melissa Whittington and her husband Todd of Dunbar; son-in-law Mike "Bud" Bush (J.J. Sayre) of St. Albans; grandsons Jacob Whittington (Lynn Patterson) of Frederick, MD and Michael Bush of St. Albans; along with several nephews, nieces, and other family.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with the Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit 90 minutes prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave. Dunbar, WV 25064.