On May 29, 2020, ROBERT JEFFREY MOORE (JEFF), age 63, passed away at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center, Glasgow, WV, from natural causes related to brain seizure disorder. Jeff was a native of Malden, WV and graduated from Dupont High School Class of 1975.
Jeff was a much-loved and well known employee of West Virginia Legislative Services for 23 years. Ten years ago on May 22, 2010, Jeff was savagely beaten and robbed by three assailants while he was walking to the Charleston Transit Center after the Alan Jackson concert in downtown Charleston. Jeff was found lying head first is a pool of blood causing a lack of oxygen. He suffered multiple skull and facial fractures, severe brain swelling and given less than a 5% chance of survival.
Prior to this vicious assault, Jeff led an independent life with his two dogs in the family home in Malden. He loved to travel and took many vacation bus trips. As an employee for Legislative Services, Jeff made many friends from agency heads to his fellow peers in all departments of State Government and the Charleston community. Jeff was known for his affable cheery attitude and generosity. The number of his friends and outpouring of support was amazing. His co-workers said Jeff would do anything to help a fellow employee. His former boss said Jeff never complained about any of the labor he was asked to perform as part of his job. In addition to his day job, Jeff also worked nights cleaning business offices for J. Patton Janitorial Services in Charleston.
For weeks Jeff lingered in a coma at CAMC. Miraculously Jeff survived but his life was never the same. After months of intensive rehabilitation therapy in Durham, NC, Jeff reached a plateau of improvement. He suffered from traumatic brain injury resulting in a loss of cognitive function and asymmetrical paralysis of his right leg and left hand. As he could not walk or dress himself without assistance he went to an assisted living facility, Charleston Gardens. While Jeff had no memory of the assault and very little short term memory, he did know his former co-workers, friends and family. He loved car rides past the Capital building and would proudly say that he worked there. When Jeff went to live at Charleston Gardens, the family also engaged the services of a part-time personal care giver, Kathy Smith. Jeff would not have survived for the past 10 years without Kathy's loving, devoted care and companionship,
As with survivors of traumatic brain injury, Jeff suffered intermittent seizures. His physical and cognitive abilities continued to decline. Five years ago, Jeff was moved to Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation. Eventually, he could no longer go out for car rides. But Jeff never lost his big smile, his love of Big Macs, Diet Cokes, anything sweet, old TV shows and dogs. Jeff loved his regular visits from his brother Sam and sister Becky and their spouses and close friend Arnie Green. He would light up when Sam brought his dog Ruffy to visit Jeff and the other residents. Sadly, the restrictions of the Covid virus since mid-March even prevented the few pleasures of regular in person visits from his family and caregiver Kathy which no doubt accelerated his decline.
While Jeff's physical death occurred a few days ago, we all know that Jeff really died that fateful night in May 2010, when he was brutally assaulted and robbed of his livelihood and independence. Through no fault of his own, his life as he knew it ended and would never return. Now God has called Jeff home and answered our prayers for his ultimate healing. Jeff's struggle and journey have ended and his soul is released for the beginning of a new life. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Jeff is survived by his bother Samuel R. Moore, Jr. and wife Martha of Charlotte, NC and his sister Becky and husband Dick Miller of Cincinnati, OH; his nieces Mindy Miller and husband Neil Myers of Tampa, FL and Stacey and husband Ryan Beckelhymer, great nephew and niece Braden and Lyla Beckelhymer of Cincinnati, OH; his childhood friend and honorary brother, Arnold (Arnie) Green and wife Kim of Belpre, OH and his beloved caregiver of 10 years, Kathy Smith of Belle, WV. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Samuel R. (Ruffy) Moore, Sr. and mother, Margery Conklin Moore.
A walk through visitation will began at noon on Friday June 5, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with a private memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor David Clark and Arnold Green.
The Memorial Service will be live-streamed on the Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone it is requested that those who attend please ensure that proper facial coverings are worn and that Federal, State and CDC guide lines for social distancing are observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Jeff's memory be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, Charleston, WV; Hospice Care of West Virginia, Charleston, WV; Belle Church of the Nazarene, Belle, WV; Wesley United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC, or a charity of your choice.
The family would also like to thank the many caregivers of Hospice, Charleston Gardens and Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center, and his fellow residents for their care, concern and friendship to Jeff. The family would also like to thank friends and family who during the years have sent cards and presents, made visits and most importantly kept Jeff and the family in their prayers. Your kindness is comforting and greatly appreciated. Sam and Martha also want to thank their special friends, Fred and Dixie who provided them with warm shelter, great meals, loving companionship and a respite from our cares and worries.
