Robert Jr. Ryan

ROBERT RYAN Jr. On August 13, 2020, the angels swooped down and took our Pops home. Robert Donner Ryan, Jr., 87, of Scott Depot was born on December 29, 1932, in Alkol, WV to Robert Donner Ryan, Sr. and Jessie Hager Ryan.
He was a graduate of Duval High School, was a tank commander with the US Army during the Korean Conflict, was a 32nd degree Mason and retired as a sales supervisor from Purity Baking Company in Charleston. He married Janet Sue Egnor and they moved to Campbells Creek and started housekeeping. They soon bought their first house and moved to Rand before ending up in Scott Depot, WV. He coached Little League baseball in Rand, was a major booster for both DuPont Jr. High and DuPont High School athletics and he owned and operated Ryan's Taxidermy. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf and watching sports especially WVU and Marshall. He was a Christian and a member of Farrar Memorial Baptist Church in Rand.
Preceding him in death were his mother and father; wife, Janet Sue Ryan; son Ronald Ryan; brother, Emile Ryan and sisters, Izola Ryan Meadows and Louise Ryan Griffith.
He is survived by his son, Robert "Robbie" and wife, Tamie, of Scott Depot; grandson, Alex Patrick Ryan and wife, Sarah, of Charleston; sister, Judy Ryan Priestley of Hurricane and great friend and companion Betsy Frazier of Rand.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions there will be a private family service at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 17, at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes with Pastor Paul Meadows officiating. There will also be Military Honors performed. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to MATORS KIDS FOUNDATION, P.O. Box 866, Belle, WV 25015.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.