ROBERT "JUNE BUG" CROOKSHANKS 61 of Pratt died Saturday June 26 2021. He was born July 23 1959 to the late Bobby G. and Corrine Crookshanks of Pratt. He is also preceded in death by his oldest brother Rodney Crookshanks.
Surviving are son John Haymaker wife Amanda and only two grandkids Hunter and Mason Haymaker all of Handley and brother Rick Crookshanks (Kelly) of Pratt.
Robert will be cremated and a memorial service set up on a later date.
Affordable cremations of WV will be in charge of arrangements.