ROBERT K. JARVIS, 87, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at home with his wife by his side. He was the son of Earley and Fannie Jarvis, who preceded him in death, along with his sister Mary Edwards and brother, Harold Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his baby daughter, Terri Lynn.
Robert leaves behind to cherish his life, wife, Joyce, son, Robert K. II (Ellen), six grandchildren, Kerri, Robert K. III, Jamie, Shana, Jean and Chris, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, who all reside in Virginia, son William of Cross Lanes and brother, Luther of Houston, TX.
Robert graduated from South Charleston High School class of 1953, where he played basketball and then attended Morris Harvey College and played basketball there. He worked for FMC Corp., for many years and retired from it when it became Olin Corp. Robert also played on many softball teams and traveled around WV where he had many friends.
Curry Funeral Home will care for Robert and as per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no viewing or service at this time. Services will be held at a later date for his family.
