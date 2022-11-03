Robert K. Moore Nov 3, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROBERT K. MOORE, age 87 of St. Albans, WV went to his Heavenly home Sunday, October 23, 2022 due to a long illness.He was born February 12, 1935 to Edward and Orpha Moore in South Charleston, WV.He served in the Army for two years. Once he finished serving his country, he found and married the love of his life, Hope. They shared 60 years of marriage until mom was called to her Heavenly home.Dad held many jobs but of all of them being a dad and a coal miner were his favorite. He was a member of the UMWA. He loved working deep in the mines. He did this until he was disabled.Dad loved listening to his gospel and old time country music. He loved watching westerns and Andy Griffith. Dad also enjoyed reading his Bible daily. His favorite scripture was Psalm 23.Dad always helped anyone in need. Whether it be working on cars or home projects he would always lend a hand. We will miss not being able to call him and ask his advice on how to.Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Hope, his parents, sister, Anna Hartwell and brothers, Thomas, Oal, Oley Lee, Mack and Melvin. Surviving brothers, Arley and Marvin Moore.He is survived by daughter, Robin Mills (David), granddaughter, Carol Ann Adkins (DJ) great-grandsons, Joshuah and Gage; son, Rodney Moore (Missy), grandsons, JT, Joey and Johnathon.Memorial service for both mom and dad will be held Saturday November 5, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Graceland Memorial Cemetery with Tom Bowen officiating.Please keep us all in your prayers for the difficult months ahead. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert K. Moore Bible Music Mines Military Dad Joshuah Marvin Moore Robin Mills Hope Melvin Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rebecca Kay Shawver Blank Frank Marco Cipolat Dennis Overton "Champ" Kerns Rebecca "Becky" Gayle Moses Marie Kinder Lloyd H. Collins Blank Janet Louise Cunningham Fisher Sydney Ann Dixon Paul Arthur Mattox Sr. Blank Rebecca Ann Shafer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City