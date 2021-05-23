ROBERT KAY JOHNSON, 79, of Hurricane, our caring, hardworking, strong, generous and most loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on May 20, 2021 after a heroic battle with Leukemia.
He was born on November 8, 1941 in Charleston, the son of the late Golden and Rosie Black Johnson.
Robert graduated from South Charleston High School with the class of 1962 and retired from Union Carbide after 27 years of dedicated service. There he held several roles, with his favorite being teaching children in the community how to shelter in place as Wally Wise Guy.
On May 26, 1972, he married his loving wife Carolyn "Sue" Shinn. Together they shared 48 years, three children and countless memories.
Robert never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. He loved working on cars, helping those around him and was known as the neighborhood handyman. Robert will be missed dearly.
In addition to his parents, Robert was welcomed to heaven by his infant son, Golden Robert Johnson; brothers, Leo Johnson, George Johnson, Theodore Johnson, Edsel Johnson and Jessie Johnson; sisters, Bessie Korecky, Virginia Evans, Loucille Gatewood and Mazie Stewart.
Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Sue; daughters, Rebecca (Roy) Jones and Dianna (Ryan) Marra; grandchildren, Victoria (Corey) Whitehead, Jessica (Bryan) Johnson and Coleton Marra; great-grandchildren, Larkyn Whitehead, Hunter Whitehead, Logan Johnson and Letty Johnson; siblings, Libby Jarrett and Patricia Cook; along with nieces, nephews, and friends.
The entire family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.
Adhering to Robert's wishes private arrangements have been made. Expression of sympathy may be shared with the family online by visiting Keller Funeral Home's website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1700 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25314, or online at donate3.cancer.org, with the hopes of finding a cure for other families.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.