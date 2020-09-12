ROBERT KEITH MACE, 81, of Mace died Sept. 9, 2020. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 13 at noon at the Mace United Methodist Church. Friends may call Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home, Marlington and Sunday one hour prior to services at the church.
