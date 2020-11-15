ROBERT KEITH SUITS SR. 85, of St. Albans, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.
He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on January 8, 1935, to the late Fred and Violet Suits. He was also preceded in death by his wife Pat Suits; sister Dale Rimmer; and brother, Fred Suits.
He served his country in the U. S. Air Force. He was also an engineer with Union Carbide before retiring to do consultant work for Bayer Institute.
He is survived by his children, Robert K. Suits Jr of St. Albans, Michael Suits (Kristi) of St. Albans, and Chris Suits (Brenda) of Cincinnati, OH; sisters, Barbara Starling of Hurricane and Linda Stone of North Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Amanda McIlvaine (Rudy), Samantha Boggess (Chris) and Matthew Suits (Katey); great grandchildren, Cameron McIlvaine, Margot McIlvaine, Dean Suits and two on the way: and many other extended family and friends.
You may visit Robert's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
