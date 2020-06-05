Robert "Khrushchev" Rose

Robert D. Rose

ROBERT D. "KHRUSHCHEV" ROSE, 96, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, May 31, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division.

He was born April 6, 1924, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Willie Clayton and Faithie Callaway Rose.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Reynolds, and a niece, Willie Mae Webb.

Robert was a retired employee from Macke Vending Company with 25 years service, an avid bowler in the Kanawha Valley and loved the Dodgers, Miami Dolphins, and the L.A. Lakers.

He is survived by his loving family, companion and wife of 52 years, Donna Jean Wilson Rose; son, Spencer (Yvonne) Burton; god children who called him "Coo Coo," Tashana Jenkins, Brian Jenkins, and Desalle Jenkins; niece, Mozella Hall; best friends, James (Barbara) Thomas and Walter Crockett. Many close personal friends referred to him as "Poppa Robert."

A special Thank You to close and personal special friend, Vickie Maxwell.

Donna and her family would also thank Dr. Elizabeth Brown and her very caring staff, for their years of care and comfort for Robert.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302, with Pastor Keith Tyler officiating.

Family will receive friends from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.

Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rose Family.

