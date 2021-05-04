ROBERT "KROGER BOB" HAMNER, 81, of French Creek, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7, in the Clutter Funeral Chapel. We, at Clutter Funeral and Cremation, appreciate the service of Robert F. Hamner and are honored and privileged to serve his family.
