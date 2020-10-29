ROBERT L. "BOB" BENNETT, 86, of Poca passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home following a long illness.
He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, and a veteran of the United States Army. Bob was also a member of Nitro Lodge #170 A.F. & A.M. He loved to farm and fish and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Born September 27, 1934, he was the son of the late Latha Bennett and Alpha Warner Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lynda Bennett; and brothers, Wade Bennett, and William "Tiny" Bennett.
Survivors include his nephews and nieces, Tony and Chris Bennett, Debbie and Mike Anthony, Roger and Sherry Bennett, and Betty and Oliver Herdman; and special friends, Judy and John Williams.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 31 at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, Couch, WV, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guest book signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements