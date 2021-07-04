Robert L. (Bob) Young

ROBERT L. YOUNG (BOB), of Albany, Oregon passed away on May 2, 2021, peacefully at home with his family keeping vigil by his side.
Bob was born Jan 3, 1939 in Rand, West Virginia and grew up in Witcher, WV, first-born child of Rev. Robert L. and Clara H. Young, (both deceased) he is survived by his wife Merry, son Steven and daughter Dawn and son-in-law, Ryan Sorgnard and grandchildren, Maya and Raymond. Two living brothers, Dennis (Kathy) and Tom (Cyndie) along with nephews and nieces, D.A. Young, Sue Ellen Young, Jason Young (Jennifer) and Shannon Steele (Pat) survive as well.
Bob was a graduate of Dupont High School in Belle WV, Class of '56.
A Memorial Service is planned for July 10th at 2920 Jersey Church Rd, Lexington, NC 27292 at 11 a.m., with internment at the Jersey Baptist Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or the Alzheimer's Association in his honor is appreciated.