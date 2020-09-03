ROBERT L. DICKERSON Jr., 54 of Fredricksburg, Va formerly of Charleston, WV passed August 31, 2020. Survivors are wife Angie Dickerson, 3 children, 3 grandchildren, mother Patricia Scott Dickerson, brother Mark Dickerson. Private service in Va, Saturday 7, 2020.
