ROBERT L. ROWSEY, 74, of Nitro passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at home.
Robert was raised on Red House Hill in Putnam County, graduated from Poca High School, had a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Criminal Justice from WV State University, he worked at Monsanto and retired from Flexis with over 30 years of service. Robert proudly served his country in the US Air Force as a jet aircraft mechanic during the Viet Nam War. He received a Bachelor degree from Fairmont State University in their Aviation Professional Flight Program and was a licensed Pilot, because of his love of flying he built his own airplane. With all of the things he accomplished in his life, his greatest achievement was being able to be a basketball coach and mentor to any child that was willing to listen to him. He had the unique ability to be able to pick a child that was always the last one that others picked and allow them to play in the games and become part of the team, not just someone who sat on the bench. Another very important part of Robert's life was his workout routine at Anytime Fitness in St. Albans. Everyone that knew him from the gym were so close to Robert that he counted them as family, they were his closet friends, and they were always there for him.
Robert is survived by his daughter Zanetta Brody and husband Paul of Brewer, ME and his son Joel Robert Rowsey of Nitro, grandchildren Ava Brody, Lora Brody, Roman Rowsey, and Melody Rowsey.
A Celebration of Robert's life will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.