ROBERT LANCE HELMIC, 90, of Charleston, formerly of Newton, WV passed away September 29, 2021.
Bob was born October 10, 1930 in Newton, WV to the late Ira Helmic and Lona Noe Helmic Swiger. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Joanna Jarvis Helmic; and his step-father, Charles Swiger; and many extended relatives and close friends.
At the age of 6, Bob lost his father to a sudden illness. He lived with his grandparents on a rural farm listening to President Roosevelt on their family radio about the Great Depression and WWII.
After graduating from Spencer High School, Bob volunteered to join the U.S. Airforce. Concluding his 4 year honorable discharge, he returned to Newton and found the love of his life, Lucy Jarvis. They were wed August 21, 1955. Bob and Lucy moved to the Kanawha Valley where Bob worked at Union Carbide and Lucy taught elementary school. They both retired in their early fifties and enjoyed many long trips as member of the Airstream Trailer Club.
Bob loved spending time with his family and many close friends. He liked golfing and bowling in leagues and camping at Myrtle Beach. Everyone knew Bob was happy when they heard his loud joyful laugh.
The family is so grateful to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Huntington, Stonerise Care Center and Charleston Hospice for their kindness and care giving.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Left to cherish his memory are loving daughter, Joanna Corey (Todd) of Charleston; and grand-daughter, Holly Corey of Charleston.
Inurnment will take place at the Laurel Point Cemetery, Newton at a later date.
The family would like to thank Tyler Mountain Funeral Home for their care during this difficult time.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV is in charge of arrangements.