ROBERT LEE BOWEN, 76, of Hurricane, West Virginia, passed away February 20, 2021, after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen Sue Bowen; three children, Sherry Barney of Saint Albans, Peggy Setliff of Red House, and Jason and Mandi Bowen of Hurricane; seven grandchildren, Steven Barker, Robert Barker, Brianna Williamson, John Setliff, Maria Setliff, Dakota Bowen and Cheyenne Bowen; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Barker, Braden Barker, and Cole Barker. Robert Bowen was a loving husband and wonderful father. He would do anything for anyone, always had a smile ready for you, was always kind with compassion, and he was a very caring, loving man who will be deeply missed. His favorite song was Amazing Grace. The Lord has called him home, now he will be our Angel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
