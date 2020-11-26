ROBERT LEE BROWN, 90, of Waynesboro, Va. passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 7, 1930 in Diamond WV and was the son of Virgil Lewis and Amelia (Ward) Brown. His family moved to Smithers, WV where he spent his childhood and teenage years.
He was a graduate of Montgomery High School the class of 1948 where he was a varsity baseball and basketball player. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 being stationed in Germany. He moved to Ripley WV where he raised his family and built his business career.
A successful businessman operating Exxon stations, an automobile dealership, and a restaurant in Ripley. In the early 70's, as president of the Ripley High School Athletic Boosters, he was instrumental to the successful design and construction of a new football stadium.
Preceding him in death his loving wife of 58 wonderful years Janet (Wills) Brown; brother William Brown; sister Mary Catherine Harless. Surviving Children: Terry (Kip) Brannon of New Market, VA; Steve (Mary Jo) Brown of Woodbridge, VA; Bruce (Kelly) Brown of Waynesville, NC. Grandchildren: Jennifer Brannon of Ashburn, VA; Allison (Jamie) Kerrigan of Ashburn, VA. Jamie Brown of Maryland; Justin (Lindsay) Brown of Woodbridge, VA; Nathan Brown of Waynesville, NC; Mary Brown of Waynesville, NC; Great Grandchildren: Jack and Grant Kerrigan of Ashburn, VA; Brayden and Lyla Brown of Woodbridge, VA; Gemma Brown of Waynesville, NC. Sister: Barbara "Pat" Chaffins of Smithers, WV.
Burial and private services will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor, WV on November 28, 2020.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.