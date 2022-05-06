ROBERT LEE COPEN, 85, of South Charleston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 2, 2022.
He was born in Charleston to the late Layton Copen and Mazie Taylor Copen on September 13, 1936.
Bob graduated from Charleston High School in 1956, served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was a master of his trade in the heating and air-conditioning business.
He loved playing his guitar and banjo, but most of all he loved asking people, "Do you know the name of God?"
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Deneau Copen; daughters Sherry Cobb and Bobbi Jo Copen; step-daughters, Michele Lanham (Jeff), and Valerie Osburn; grandchildren, Nicole Casto (Eddie), Amber Pontier (Mike), Tori Cobb, Jeremy Copen, Tabitha Humphrey (Andy), Cory Lanham and Jordan Cole; great-grandchildren, Mindy, Alyssa, Brooklyn, Hayleigh and Shane; sister, Josephine Copen (Jimmie); niece, Teresa Counts; brother, Rodney Copen (Marian); niece, Christi Green (Dale); nephew, Matthew Copen (Jessica); and great nieces, Emily, Ellie and Evelyn.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 7, at the Tabernacle of Praise, Cross Lanes. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.