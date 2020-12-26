ROBERT LEE COZART 79, of Chelyan received his wings on December 22, 2020 after a month-long struggle with COVID-19.
Bob was born August 9, 1941 in Wyoming county to the late Howard and Mabel Hileman Cozart. He was a hard working man and worked many years with the Carbon Fuel Coal Company as a section boss on a long wall and miner section. He retired as a State Mine Inspector, went on to teach apprentice mine foreman classes for Tincher and New River Safety and was still working at age 79.
In 1960, Bob met the love of his life Polly and they attended Chelyan Church of the Nazarene, where he served as a Sunday School teacher. He drove the church bus, picking up all the children so he could teach them the words of God.
We have no doubt he is sitting at the right hand of Jesus today!
Pops, as we called him, loved his family more than words can explain. He loved being in the woods hunting and being the camp cook.
Preceding him in death were his sister, Barbara Jean Hawley; and brothers, Jackie and Richard Cozart.
Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Polly; son, Paul Cozart; daughter, Karen Teter (Mike); grandson, Preston Teter; sister, Ann McClain; brother, Stanley Cozart; many nieces and nephews; all of his coworkers; the many men he taught coal mine safety classes to; his church family and many, many friends.
At this time we have chosen not to have any services due to this terrible COVID-19 virus. We will have a celebration of this loving and humble man for his friends and family at a later date.
