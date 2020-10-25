ROBERT LEE CROSIER went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020. Known to many as "Bob", he was born January 17, 1932 in Monroe County WV.
He spent the better part of 60 years in the trucking industry, was a long-time member of The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of the Baptist faith. He was a dedicated father to his children Steven Barry Crosier (Terry McKnight), and Karen Elaine Morgan.
He had three grandchildren; Kaylyn Marie Crosier Hunt (Chris), Jessica Victoria Morgan Williams (Garrett), and Jared Robert Morgan. Five great grandchildren; Jude David and Sage Christopher Hunt, Axel Andrew, Thorin Dale, and Brier James Williams.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Winifred Crosier of 59 years. Also preceding him in death were his parents Virgil L. and Mabel S. Crosier; Sisters Virginia Dare and Junita; Brothers Virgil L. "Junior", Jerry, Jack, and Jim Crosier. He is survived by sisters Jean Nichols, Shirley Neel, Sandra Parker, and brother William "Bill" Crosier. Also surviving are his other children Elizabeth Ann and Tad Crosier.
Due to the regulations and guidelines of Covid-19 at this time, there will be a Remembrance and Celebration of Life for Mary and Bob in the spring at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral home in Shady Spring, WV.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you send donations to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV 24901
