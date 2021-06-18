ROBERT LEE DAWKINS, SR. 87, of Rand, WV departed this earth to his heavenly home on June 15, 2021.
Robert was born to the late Spencer and Ida Pearl Dawkins on January 13, 1934 in Wheeling, WV. He was the youngest of three and the only son of his parents. Being the son of a coal miner, Robert and his family relocated to Charleston, WV during his childhood years approximately at the age of six. Robert attended and graduated from Garnett High School. Robert fondly discussed his memories of running around the greater Charleston, WV area with his "buddies" which resulted in the meeting of his wife, Delores. They were married August 22 and celebrated 62 years of marital bliss.
During their marriage, Robert and Delores expanded their family by four children, Ginger Braxton, Rhonda Drake, Robert Dawkins Jr.(Diana), and Michael Dawkins(Mary). Additionally, Robert was the proud "Pawpaw" to seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Robert was an avid lover of front porch chats, fishing, and a good naps in his beloved recliner. Robert could best be described as his family's storyteller as he enjoyed most reminiscing about his past adventures.
Robert will be dearly missed by his family and friends.