Robert Lee Dawkins Jun 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBERT LEEDAWKINS 87 of Charleston, WV passed away June 15, 2021. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Lee Dawkins Charleston Funeral Home Wv Preston Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Carolyn Hager Geraldine Goldie Burnside T.C. Boggess Dr. Anthony “Tony” Jos Papa Ralph E (Eddie-Bob) Bevis Blank Merlyn Marie Johnston Blank Anthony Joseph Papa John Alvin Miller Constance Gresham Connie Minigh Nina Wright Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 17, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge is America’s newest national park. Is the area ready for an influx of visitors? Hygge in the Hills: The endless opportunities of summertime in West Virginia An old fight with new weapons CAMC Foundation sponsoring Run for Your Life run/walk fundraiser this month Agencies remind boaters about water safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend