Robert Lee Douglas

ROBERT LEE "BOB" DOUGLAS, 92 , of Elkview went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital.
Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member and past elder of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Robert served in the Korean war where he received the purple heart award. He was a carpenter and retired from Carpenters Local 1207. He was also a Gravely salesman for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents William Howard and Effie Hayes Douglas; brothers, Claude, Glen, Carl, WH Jr, Paul, Joseph Franklin, Jim, Darrell Rex and Norman; and sister, Emogene Johnson.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Erma Jean Wanner Douglas; daughter, Carol Douglas; son, Robert Douglas Jr; sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Stricker ; and granddaughters, Allie and Alaina Douglas.
A very special Thank You to Lisa, JoAnna, Grace and Kristi for their loving care of Dad.
A private graveside service will be held at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney with Pastor Nancy Didway officiating.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 868 Pinch, WV 25156.
