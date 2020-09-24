ROBERT LEE EDELMAN age 84 of Cannelton passed away September 22, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Smithers January 6, 1936 and was the son of the late Frank and Kate Edelman.
He was a veteran of the US Army stationed in Germany and received an honorable discharge. He was retired from Cannelton Coal Company and a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Surviving: wife Doris Edelman; daughters Jean Brown and husband Larry, Susan Pugh and Mary Perdue all of Mt. Carbon. The family sends a special thanks to the employees of the Montgomery General Rehab and Nursing Unit.
Service will be on Thursday, September 24, at 7 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Hubbard officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.