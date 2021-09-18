ROBERT LEE GREGORY, 82, of Heaters, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021.
He was born January 2, 1939 in Sutton to the late Harley Paul Gregory and Virginia Mae Dodrill Gregory.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lula "Marlene" Gregory; father-in-law, Frank Groff; and mother-in-law, Ola Grimm Groff.
On October 25, 1958 he married his wife, Marlene. Robert was outdoorsman who liked to hunt and spend time on his farm. He retired from Equitrans as a station operator.
Watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play ball gave him the most joy in life and he never missed a game that they played. He was a Methodist by faith.
Robert will be forever remembered by his daughters, Robyn Lynn Dolan and husband, Jim, and Tammy Facemire and husband, Doug, all of Sutton; sisters, Janet Shure and Judith Talerico and husband, Tony, all of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Ian Stewart and wife, Sonya, Heath Stewart and girlfriend, Michele Perozich, Joseph Stewart and Terri, Corey Facemire, Kayla Spelsberg and husband, Johnathan, and Jessie Coplin and husband, Asa; great grandchildren, Jadyn, Landon, Ashton, Gabby, Brenna, Sahra, Slaton, Rhett, and Nash.
His funeral service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Flatwoods Baptist Church with Pastor Luke Malensek officiating. Interment will follow in the Heaters Cemetery.
Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation, c/o Fresenius Medical Center: Braxton Clinic, 256 Skidmore Lane, Sutton, WV 26601 or to the Heaters Cemetery Fund, 19 Freedom Trail, Flatwoods, WV 26621.