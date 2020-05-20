ROBERT 'LEE' HALL, 77, of Chapmanville, WV was born August 2, 1942 in Raysal, WV a son of the late Ernest and Stella Estep Hall. He departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence.
Lee was retired from UPS after almost 35 years of service, was a member and deacon of the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict proudly serving on the USS Ranger. He was a dedicated and much beloved softball coach in the Chapmanville Softball league for over 10 years, a Boy Scout Leader for over a decade, very dedicated to youth activities, a huge WVU Mountaineer and Dale Earnhardt fan, and an avid fisherman and hunter.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Ramona A. Hall on October 28, 2019, his in laws Lyle B. and Mary Henry, and siblings, Virginia, Ernest, and Estel.
Survivors include his children; Robin (Donovan) Hendricks of Calabash, NC, Crystal Casey of Chapmanville, and Robbie E. Hall of Salt Lake City, UT, grandchildren; Garrett Casey, Bennett Casey, and D-Rock Hendricks, sister Everetta Boyd of Barboursville, WV, sisters and brothers-in-law; Marsha (John) Newman of Chapmanville and Max (Sheida) Henry of Pecks Mill, WV, and Janet Henry of Parkersburg, WV, his best friends; Mary and Danny Saunders, Florence and Bill Davis, and Dave Evans and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville with Rev. Tom Bias and Rev. Mike Harvey, officiating. With the ongoing threat of COVID-19 still present, proper social distancing, appropriate precautions will be observed, and the service will be available as a live stream on Evans' FaceBook Page for the convenience of those unable to attend. Burial with a military graveside service will be at the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 96 Turtle Creek, WV 25203.
The family would like to thank Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville, the Oncology Staff of HIMG, and his caregivers Kathy Spry and Shana Marcum.
Pallbearers: Jason Rayburn, Lee Rayburn, Donovan Hendricks, Chris Peters, Chris Barker, John Alan Newman, Shawn Newman, David Bailey, and Lucas Bailey.
Honorary Pallbearers: Dave Evans, Johnny Newman, Floyd Browning, Randy Ball, Stuart Hall, Max henry, George Boyd, Doyle Frazier, Ricky Joe Peters, Danny Saunders, Ben Casey, and Mark Boyd.