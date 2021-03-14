ROBERT LEE HARDIN, SR. of St. Albans, passed away on March 10, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Robert was born July 7, 1948, the son of the late Ernest F. and Anna E. Hardin. He worked as a nursing assistant for many years at the Institute Rehabilitation Center and was known as "Big Bob" when he worked at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He also loved to fellowship with the people at the Hansford Community Center.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Hardin of St. Albans; children, Robert L. Hardin Jr. of St. Albans, LeAnn Bandy (Scott) of St. Albans and Jennifer Vest (Cody) of Clarksville TN; grandchildren, Andrew, Carissa and Emilynn Hardin, Ryan Bandy, Kristin Hurn and Emily, Benjamin and Abigail Vest; 6 great grandchildren; along with many beloved family and friends.
By honoring his wishes, a private celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.
You may visit Robert's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com, to leave condolences.
