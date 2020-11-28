ROBERT LEE JACK died on November 24, 2020 in Morgantown, WV at the age of 90. Dr. Jack was a native to West Virginia who was born and raised on a farm in Braxton County, and retired as Professor Emeritus in the West Virginia University College of Agriculture, Forestry and Consumer Sciences. He was born April 12, 1930 at Exchange, WV. The son of the late Louis Bradford and Beatrice Elizabeth Jamison Jack.
He was graduated from Gassaway High School in 1948. He attended Glenville State College from 1948-50. He was employed by the West Virginia State Department of Agriculture from 1950-52 when he entered the U.S. Army from 1952-54. After receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1954, he was reemployed by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture until the fall of 1955 when he entered WVU and received a B.S. degree in Agricultural Education in 1957 and a M.S. degree in Agricultural Economics in 1959. He was a member of Gamma Sigma Delta, Alpha Gamma Rho and is a Paul Harris Fellow in the Morgantown Rotary Club. From 1959-60, he was employed as an Assistant County Agricultural Agent for Preston County when again in the fall of 1960 he entered the graduate program, on a graduate research assistantship, at Penn State University and received a Ph.D. degree in Agricultural Economics in 1963. Upon completing the Ph.D. degree, he was employed by the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Consumer Sciences at WVU from 1963-91 when he retired as Professor Emeritus. During his tenure at WVU, Bob's responsibilities included teaching, research and administration. Bob received, from the University Presidents, Outstanding Teacher Certificates for each of the following years: 1970-71, 1971-72, 1972-73, 1973-74, 1974-75, 1975-76 and 1980-81.
Bob also authored and coauthored numerous Agricultural Experiment Station and North East publications. He served as Interim Department Chairman of Agricultural Economics and Interim Director of the Division of Resource Management. In addition, he served two terms on the University Senate, two terms on the University Senate Executive Committee and two terms on the University Athletic Council.
In the community, he was a member of the Harner Chapel United Methodist Church, Morgantown Rotary, Member of the Board of Directors for First Federal Savings and Loan Bank in Morgantown, and of First Empire Federal Bank of Charleston. He served on the Supervisory Board for United Bank, helped Salvation Army collect money during their Christmas drives and helped pick up trash along community highways.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Jo Jack Wilburn of Flatwoods, WV; one granddaughter, Hannah Lee Wilburn James and her husband Cody David James of Gassaway, WV; a sister-in-law, Nadean Jack of Sutton, WV; brother and sister-in-law, George and Roseann Dennison of Sutton, WV; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mary Ruth Dennison Jack; a brother, Billy Bradford Jack; a sister, Elizabeth Jane Jack; and a foster sister Francis Appleton.
Family and close friends will gather to celebrate Bob Jack's life at his graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Sutton Cemetery with Reverend Lois Kessler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:
Harner Chapel United Methodist Church located at 100 Luckey Lane, Morgantown, WV 26501.
