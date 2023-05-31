Robert Lee Jarrell May 31, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROBERT LEE JARRELL, 75, of Chelyan died May 28, 2023. Funeral is 2 p.m. Friday June 2 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with visitation 2 hours prior. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Non-criminal Law Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Charles E. Handley William Bailey Sandy K. Hughes Robert Franklin Angel Sr. Ralph Thomas Bowles Jr. Lisa Ann Sowards Alice Louise Dearman Pullen Mark B. Parsons Elder Ronald Wayne Willis James A. Shaffer Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring