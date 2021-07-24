ROBERT LEE KINDER, 79 of Charleston passed away July 21, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on 1 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at North Charleston Apostolic Church 2400 6th Avenue Charleston, WV. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the Church. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.