ROBERT LEE KINDER, 79, of Charleston, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by his loving family on July 21, 2021.
Born on September 6, 1941 in Big Chimney, WV, he was the son of the late Robert Lee and Audrey Parcell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Sue "Susie" Harper and daughter, Trenda Sparks.
Robert was a graduate of Elkview High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for the UMWA. He retired from the Operating Engineers Local 132.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Janice Kinder; sons, Robert Kinder, Jr., Jackie "Ike" Sparks, Clyde (Dorcas) Sparks, Dwight (Rhonda) Sparks, Marty (Debbie) Sparks and Michael Sparks; brothers, Roger (Annette) Parcell and Jeff Chapman; sister, Brenda (Matt) Howard; grandchildren, Brent Sparks, Tiffany Sparks, Justin Sparks, Michael Sparks, Craig Sparks, and Michael Houchins; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Jacqlyn, Natalie, Nicole, Levi, Trevor and Carter; great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Brycen and Amelia, and cousins, Ted Parcell, Cathy (Benny) Gatson and Charlie (Brenda) Gatson.
Bobby was loving, strong, kind, genuine, and hardworking. He loved nature, bird watching, and motorcycles. While riding on his Harley, he was known as "Boots" because he always kept them shined. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge CAMC Memorial Hospital and Hospice Care for their care, kindness and compassion. Most importantly, grandson, Brent Sparks and son, Marty Sparks are lovingly acknowledged for their comfort, care and devotion to Bobby and Janice.
Bobby's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m., on Monday, July 26, 2021 at North Apostolic Church, 2400 6th Avenue, Charleston, with Pastor Anthony Moss, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial and graveside services will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.
Arrangements are in the care of Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the North Apostolic Church.