ROBERT LEE LAYNE JR., 64, of Charleston, formerly of Chesapeake, died May 8, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Robby was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Robby's "kids" were his many nieces and nephews as he was always there to support them and make them laugh at their games and birthday parties. His biggest and best gifts he gave to those he knew was his charitable and community service work. He helped at his sister Karen's church in Tennessee and the Tennessee animal rescue. He did work for his sister Sharon on many a ball field in his day to allow kids to play their games. Robby volunteered at the East End Roosevelt Center and the Carroll Terrace Resident Association helping with any and everything that was needed. He had a kind heart for those less fortunate and it truly brought him joy to give to others.
"Robby" Layne was a people person. The term "never met a stranger" fittingly applies to how he led his life. Give Robbie ten minutes with somebody waiting in a line or on the bus, and he genuinely wanted to hear their story and share his.
Tracy Lawrence has a song, "Find Out Who Your Friends Are," and in it he sings about when you're truly down and out, no matter what time day or night, and you need help, it's then that you find out who your friends are. At the front of that short line for the many people that he called a friend, would've been Robby Layne with a hand to give.
He was preceded in death by parents: Robert and Wanda Carter Layne; brother: Mark Edward Layne; and nephew: Eric Layne.
Those left to cherish his memory are sisters: Karen Logsdon (John) of Monterey, Tenn., Sharon Taylor (Mike) of Diamond; brothers: Larry Joe Layne of Charleston and David Layne (Dora) of Chesapeake; nieces and nephews: Deena Pryor Cundall (Bryan), Nikki Layne Sampson (Josh), Samantha Layne Skaggs (Jason), David Pryor (Brittany), Ashley Layne Workman (Michael), Holli Layne Petersen (Seth), Scott Logsdon, Aaron Logsdon, Jonathan Pryor; and 14 great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Damron Bradshaw officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the service will be limited to 25 people. Please be aware that you may have to await entry.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.