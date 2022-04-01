ROBERT LEE LIVELY 89 of Cross Lanes, WV went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022.
He was born in Sutton, WV, to the late Odus and Ocie Skinner Lively. He was also preceded in death by his son, David Jody Lively; sisters, Helen Stewart, Mary Neal, Betty Steele; brother, Charles Lively; nephew, Dale Steele
He is survived by his wife of 69 ONE-HALF years, Mahala Reynolds Lively; nephews, Jeff (Teresa) Neal of Rayford NC, Steve (Erica) Neal of Lancaster OH, Chuck Smith of Heaters, WV, Mike Smith of Heaters, WV; niece, Tammy (Ted) Mohan of Zanesville OH; sister-in-law, Lola Malcolm of Heaters WV; brother-in-law, Bob (Kay) Fox of Ripley, WV, Rollie Neal of, Clarksburg, WV and several other great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Robert graduated from Sutton High School in 1952. He attended Glenville State College as well as Marshall University and graduated from West Virginia State University. He served in the US Coast Guard, US Army and the WV National Guard. He also taught school in Braxton County and later worked for Frontier Press. He started his own company in educational services and retired from AFLAC insurance.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, WV.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service.
Graveside service and burial will follow at High Knob Cemetery, Sutton WV.