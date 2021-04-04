ROBERT LEE MAYNARD, 61 of Chesapeake, WV passed away on March 23, 2021 at C.A.M.C., General Division after an accident. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis Maynard Hoover and Sid Maynard. He has two sisters, Mary Walls and Shirley Barrack and three brothers, Micheal Maynard and Stephen Maynard. His brother, David Maynard, preceded him in death.
Robert graduated from East Bank High School and his first job was a paramedic. He also worked for Michelin Tire in South Carolina for many years. He was best known for his love of music and was able to play various instruments.
A private, immediate family only memorial service is being scheduled.