ROBERT LEE MCDANIEL JR., 84, of Nitro went to Heaven on January 7, 2021 in St. Mary's Medical Center after a long illness.
Bob was born May 12, 1936 in Chesapeake to Robert Lee McDaniel Sr. and step-mother, Grace McDaniel. Also preceded in death by a brother, Jim McDaniel; and a sister, Sue McDaniel.
Bob was a Machinist in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a lifelong, self-employed Kitchen Remodeler. He especially enjoyed Fishing and Boating. Bob was a very loving person, always wearing his heart on his sleeve.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 40 years, Angelina Russo McDaniel at home; children, Bonnie Sue McDaniel of Nitro, Gail Wamsley of St. Albans, Barbara Ann Cottrell (Tim) of Teays Valley, Michael Allen McDaniel of St. Albans, and Michelle Gray of Huntington; grandchildren, Daniel Lee Eddy of Culloden, Jesse Higginbotham of Cross Lanes, Crystal Wamsley of St. Albans, Brittney Gibson of Leon, and Drew Lee Livingston of Wheelersburg, Ohio; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Leon McDaniel (Sue) of Montpelier, Ohio; and a sister, Carol Dewey of Astoria, Oregon; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Service will be 1 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12 Tuesday at the funeral home.
