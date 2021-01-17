Robert Lee Milam

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.