Robert Lee Milam

ROBERT LEE "BOBBY" MILAM, 78 of Bloomingrose died January 14, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was a heavy equipment operator for Meredith Lumber Co. and drove a coal truck for Matewan and Little Joe Trucking. His C.B. handle was "Bojangles." He retired from Jay's Lawn Care and he enjoyed traveling, karaoke and playing slot machines. His passion was fishing and hunting, especially with his grandkids and his hunting buddies called him "Whiskers."
He was preceded in death by parents; James and Ruby Hayes Milam.
Surviving are his wife; Debra A. Peters Milam of Bloomingrose, daughters; Christine (Brad) Cullison, Susie (Kevin) Medlen and Ruby (Josh) Milam, all of Bloomingrose, son; Anthony Peters of Glasgow, sisters; Linda (Steve) Counts of Spring Branch, TX, Shirley (Mike) Hoylman of Cumberland, OH, and Mary Bothwell of Racine, brothers; George (Linda) Milam of Fosterville and Ritchie Milam, Johnny (Sherry) Milam and Greg (Bev) Milam all of Bloomingrose, grandchildren; Cody, Dakota, Alex, Robert, Chris, Devin, Joey Chase and Kay, and several nieces, nephews and special friends: Jay Kirk, Gomaz Durst and his faithful fur baby: Candy.
Funeral will be 4 p.m., Monday January 18, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.