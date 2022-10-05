ROBERT LEE PRESSON, 94, of Hamlin, WV passed away Friday September 30, 2022. He was born November 13, 1927 in Fayette County, WV, a son of the late Earl and Delores Nutter Presson. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years Dixie Lee Presson. He was a WV State Trooper from June 14, 1954 til August 1, 1982. He was a veteran of the Korean War from 1950 til 1953. He was Army Airborne serving in the 11th Airborne Division at Ft Campbell, Ky. And had earned his Jump Master wings. He was a supervisor for the WV Dept of Transportation from 1982-1997. He attended WV Tech. at Montgomery under a football scholarship and he was on the 1949 undefeated football team. He was a member of the American Legion and a member of the Buffalo Masonic Lodge, Buffalo, WV. He graduated from Ansted High School in 1946.
He is survived by his daughter Teresa (Wayne) Woodall; two granddaughters, Ashley (Jamie) Streets and Dr. Brittany Woodall.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday October 8, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. The burial will follow in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV where American Legion Post 111 will perform a military graveside services. A visitation will be Saturday from 12 Noon til 2 p.m. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.