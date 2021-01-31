ROBERT LEE SELBE, 81 of Ravenswood formerly of Marmet died January 28, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He retired from CAMC Women's and Children's Hospital Maintenance Department after many years of service.
He was preceded in death by wife: Mary Elizabeth Selbe; son, Danny "Red" Selbe; parents, Samuel Lee and Mary Gullet Selbe; sister, Wanda "Sis" Sparkman, brother; Wayne Selbe and grandchildren; Mary Selbe, Angie Selbe, Tammy Allen and Danny Allen Selbe.
Left to cherish his memory; daughters: Peggy Selbe of Marmet, Patty Selbe of Kanawha City, Donna Selbe (Robbie) Taylor of Chesapeake, Karen Selbe (Brian) Tolbert of Kanawha City, Josie Selbe (Rick) Slone of Kanawha City, grandchildren: David Lee Selbe, Ashley Selbe, Robert Allen Selbe, Vicky Bowling, Tracy Chafin, Sylvia Taylor, Tim Slone, Makenzy Tolbert and Kathy Slone. Many great grandchildren and companion: Charlene Day of Ravenswood.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Jackson General Hospital and Hubbard Hospice House for their excellent care and support.
A celebration of his life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday February 2, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
