Robert Lee Swann

ROBERT LEE "BOB" SWANN, of Hamlin, entered into his eternal rest on April 29, 2020, at the age of 78 years, 10 months and 12 days. There will be a private family graveside service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, May 1, 2020
Hartwell, Herman - 1 p.m., Shultz Cemetery, South Charleston.
Perkins, Dana - 1 p.m., Clay Memorial Gardens, Clay.
Reynolds, Jane - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.