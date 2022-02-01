ROBERT LEE THOMAS, 87, of Runa, WV passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 in the WVU-Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center. Born August 22, 1934 at Mt. Nebo, WV he was a son of the late Gilbert and Opal Walton Thomas. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Rader and grandson, Aaron Rader with the US Army; two brothers, Henry and Jimmy.
He was an active member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church at Runa for 45 years, he also retired with 20 years of military service- 10 in the Army where he was attached to the 82nd Airborne and loved jumping from planes. He retired from the US Air Force with 10 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Audra Jane Thomas; daughter, Karen Thomas, granddaughter, Jerra (Steve) Shuff, Amber (Chad) Buttram, grandson, SFC Robert Hayden US Army, of whom he was so very proud that the two grandsons chose to serve their country; three great grandsons that he absolutely loved, Jamison and Jake Shuff and Dylan Buttram; one sister, Marie Foster; one brother, Leon Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the White Funeral Home at Summersville with Pastors Mike Loudermilk and Randy Simms officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Joyce Amick; 833 Runa Road; Mt. Nebo, WV 26679