Thank you for Reading.

Robert Lee Weikle
SYSTEM

ROBERT LEE WEIKLE, 97, of Ronceverte, West Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 25 at Genesis Tygart Center in Fairmont, West Virginia. He was born Nov. 23, 1924, at Clark Place in Sinks Grove, West Virginia, the son of the late James Robinson and Minnie Mable Weikle. Robert was the seventh child of 12.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Vie Morgan; daughter, Cathy Walls Weikle; brothers, Thomas Weikle and his infant twin, John, James "Woodsy" Weikle and Edgar "Bud" Weikle; and sisters, Frances Anderson, Elsie McNeil and baby girl Weikle.

Tags

Recommended for you