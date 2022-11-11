Thank you for Reading.

Robert Lee Wheeler
ROBERT LEE WHEELER of Lewisburg, WV passed away November 6, 2022 of an unexpected illness. He was 70. "Bob" lived his entire life in service to others and dearly loved his family and community.

Born in Gainesville, FL, Bob was forever grateful to find the love of his life, Linda Bailey, while still in high school. They married in 1974, started a family and home filled with love, and maintained a beautiful life partnership until his passing.

